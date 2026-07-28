Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Parts of Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania Until 8 PM EDT

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, effective until 8:00 p.m. EDT.

The watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and torrential rainfall. Isolated tornadoes may also be possible in some areas.

Residents across the watch area are encouraged to stay weather-aware throughout the afternoon and evening, monitor the latest forecasts, and be prepared to seek shelter if severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings are issued.

Additional watches or warnings may be issued as storms develop and move across the region.