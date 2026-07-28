Severe East Coast Storms Disrupt Thousands of Flights Across Major U.S. Airports

Severe thunderstorms are causing widespread disruptions to air travel across the U.S. East Coast, with more than 6,500 flights delayed or canceled as dangerous weather sweeps through the region.

According to aviation officials, more than 4,600 flights have been delayed and over 1,900 canceled as storms bring heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, hail, flash flooding, and the threat of isolated tornadoes.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued ground stops at several major airports, including:

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI)

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Several of these airports have reported hundreds of flight cancellations, significantly impacting travelers across the Northeast.

Major airlines, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, JetBlue, and Southwest Airlines, have issued weather travel waivers allowing eligible passengers to change their flights without additional fees.

Travelers are advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport, monitor airline notifications, and follow the latest FAA and National Weather Service updates as severe weather continues to impact operations across the region.