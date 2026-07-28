Wizz Air UK Airbus A321XLR Returns to the Skies After 10 Months of Repairs

A Wizz Air UK Airbus A321XLR completed a test flight on Tuesday, marking its return to the skies more than 10 months after suffering a tail strike that required extensive repairs.

The aircraft had been grounded since the incident, undergoing significant structural work before being cleared for flight testing. The successful test flight represents a major milestone in the aircraft’s return-to-service process.

The Airbus A321XLR (Extra Long Range) is the newest long-range variant of the A321 family, designed to operate longer routes with improved fuel efficiency while offering airlines greater network flexibility.

Additional evaluations and regulatory procedures may still be required before the aircraft resumes commercial passenger operations. Wizz Air has not yet announced an official date for the aircraft’s return to regular service.