Shots Fired at Rochelle Park Home in New Jersey; Investigation Underway

Police are investigating a shooting after multiple bullets were fired at a home in Rochelle Park, New Jersey, late Monday night.

According to the Rochelle Park Police Department, officers responded to 25 Crescent Ave. at approximately 10:35 p.m. following reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they determined that multiple rounds had been fired at the residence from a four-door sedan before the vehicle fled the area.

The Rochelle Park Police Department Detective Bureau is leading the investigation with assistance from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Identification and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Police departments from Maywood and Paramus also responded to the scene.

Authorities have not released information regarding any injuries, possible suspects, or a motive for the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rochelle Park Police Department.