Excessive Rainfall Threat Issued for Northern New Jersey, New York City, and Southwestern Connecticut

The National Weather Service has warned of another round of excessive rainfall expected to impact the New York City metropolitan area on Tuesday, with the greatest risk across Northern New Jersey, New York City, and Southwestern Connecticut.

Forecasters say 3 to 5 inches of rain or more could fall in the hardest-hit locations, raising the threat of flash flooding, especially in urban areas, low-lying roads, and poor drainage locations.

Residents are urged to monitor weather updates, avoid driving through flooded roadways, and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions as the storm system moves through the region.

Officials caution that localized rainfall totals could exceed forecast amounts, potentially leading to dangerous flooding during the day.