Heat Advisory Issued for Nearly All of Southeast Texas as Heat Index Reaches 110

A Heat Advisory is in effect for nearly all of Southeast Texas on Tuesday afternoon and evening, as dangerously hot conditions are expected across the region.

Forecasters say high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100°F (38°C), combined with high humidity, could produce heat index values of up to 110°F (43°C).

Residents are urged to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, wear lightweight clothing, and check on vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, children, and pets.

Officials warn that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke and encourage the public to take precautions until temperatures begin to ease.