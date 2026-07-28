A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Japan’s Kyushu region on Tuesday, causing damage in parts of Kumamoto Prefecture and prompting widespread safety inspections across the area. Authorities also issued a tsunami advisory, which was later lifted after no significant waves were observed.



New Video: Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Causes Damage in Kumamoto, Japan https://t.co/zLyB8bLzle pic.twitter.com/pL3sjfzsfA — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 28, 2026

Video from the affected area shows strong shaking and damage caused by the earthquake as emergency crews respond. Rail services were temporarily suspended, while the runway at Aso Kumamoto Airport was closed for inspections following the quake. Officials continue to assess buildings, roads, and other infrastructure for damage.

Residents have been urged to remain alert for strong aftershocks over the coming days as emergency teams continue damage assessments and recovery efforts.