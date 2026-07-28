French Football Federation Appoints Zinedine Zidane as France Coach on Four-Year Deal

The French Football Federation (FFF) has officially appointed Zinedine Zidane as the new head coach of the French men’s national football team on a four-year contract, ushering in a new era for Les Bleus following the departure of Didier Deschamps.

Zidane, one of France’s greatest football icons, takes charge after a highly successful coaching career with Real Madrid, where he won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles and multiple domestic trophies. His appointment had been widely anticipated for months before being formally confirmed by the FFF.

The 54-year-old is expected to begin his duties on September 1, with his first matches in charge scheduled during the upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign. His contract runs through the 2030 FIFA World Cup, covering the next four years.

Zidane succeeds Didier Deschamps, who led France for 14 years, including the nation’s 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph and multiple appearances in major tournament finals.