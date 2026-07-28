Spain Issues Orange Weather Warnings for Extreme Heat, Strong Winds, and Coastal Conditions

Spain’s national weather agency has issued multiple weather warnings for today and tomorrow, with the highest alert level reaching orange due to extreme weather conditions expected across parts of the country.

The warnings cover very high temperatures, strong winds, and hazardous coastal conditions, with authorities urging residents and visitors to stay informed and follow official safety advice.

The orange alert indicates a significant risk from severe weather, while lower-level warnings remain in effect for additional regions. Officials recommend limiting outdoor activities during peak heat, securing loose objects in windy areas, and exercising caution along affected coastlines.

Weather alerts may be updated as conditions evolve. Residents are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts and warnings from Spain’s meteorological authorities.