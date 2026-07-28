Update: Japan Issues 1-Meter Tsunami Advisory After Powerful 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake

A powerful preliminary magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture on Japan’s Kyushu island on Tuesday, prompting authorities to issue Earthquake Early Warnings and a tsunami advisory for parts of the country’s southwestern coastline.

The earthquake occurred at approximately 4:27 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located about 4 kilometers southeast of Uki, Kumamoto Prefecture, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). Japanese authorities reported that the quake reached Seismic Intensity 7 (Shindo 7) in parts of Kumamoto—the highest level on Japan’s seismic intensity scale.

Emergency warnings were issued for Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita, and Miyazaki prefectures, while a tsunami advisory was issued for the Ariake Sea, Yatsushiro Sea, and nearby coastal areas. Officials warned that waves of up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) are possible and urged residents in coastal areas to move to higher ground immediately.

Authorities have warned of the possibility of strong aftershocks in the coming hours and urged the public to stay away from damaged buildings and follow emergency instructions.

There were no immediate official reports of fatalities or major damage, but emergency services are assessing the impact as inspections of transportation infrastructure and public facilities continue. The earthquake’s magnitude and other details remain preliminary and may be updated as additional seismic