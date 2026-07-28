England and Wales Face Another Dry Week as Rain Continues to Favor Scotland and Northern Ireland

Farmers and growers across England and Wales are likely to face another challenging week, with no significant rainfall expected in the forecast over the coming days.

The prolonged dry conditions are expected to increase pressure on crops and pasture, raising concerns for agriculture as many areas continue to experience below-average rainfall.

In contrast, the outlook is much more favorable for Scotland and Northern Ireland, where wetter weather is forecast, bringing more widespread showers and beneficial rainfall to the region.

Meteorologists will continue to monitor the forecast for any changes, but current projections indicate that England and Wales are likely to remain largely dry, while Scotland and Northern Ireland receive the bulk of the week’s precipitation.