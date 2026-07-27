Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Kankakee, Bourbonnais, and Bradley, Illinois Until 5:15 PM CDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kankakee, Bourbonnais, and Bradley, Illinois, effective until 5:15 p.m. CDT.

The storm is capable of producing damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph and golf ball-sized hail, posing a significant threat to people, vehicles, homes, trees, and power lines.

Additional hazards include frequent lightning, torrential rainfall, and poor visibility, with localized flooding possible in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

Residents in the warning area should seek shelter immediately inside a sturdy building, stay away from windows, and avoid unnecessary travel until the storm passes. Continue monitoring updates from the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials.