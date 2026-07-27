A tornado moved through four communes in Chile’s Ñuble Region, causing damage as severe weather swept across the area, according to Cooperativa.

Video: Tornado Sweeps Through Four Communes in Chile’s Ñuble Region https://t.co/2wxCvO5qGP pic.twitter.com/fj1FrtBVx0 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 27, 2026

Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage, while emergency crews have been deployed to assist affected communities and evaluate impacts on homes, infrastructure, and power lines.

There have been no immediate reports confirming fatalities, though officials continue to assess the situation. Residents have been urged to remain alert for hazardous conditions and to follow instructions from local emergency authorities.

Further updates are expected as officials complete damage assessments and release additional information.