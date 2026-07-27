Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Chicago, Cicero, and Arlington Heights, Illinois Until 5:30 PM CDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chicago, Cicero, and Arlington Heights, Illinois, effective until 5:30 p.m. CDT.

The severe storm is capable of producing damaging wind gusts, torrential rainfall, dangerous lightning, and large hail, creating hazardous conditions across the warning area.

Residents should be prepared for the possibility of downed trees, power outages, and difficult travel conditions as the storm moves through the region.

People in the affected areas are urged to seek shelter immediately inside a sturdy building, stay away from windows, and monitor updates from the National Weather Service until the warning expires or is canceled.