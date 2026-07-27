Severe Thunderstorm Warning Continues for Joliet, Crest Hill, and Shorewood, Illinois Until 4:30 PM CDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has continued the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Joliet, Crest Hill, and Shorewood, Illinois, until 4:30 p.m. CDT.

The storm is capable of producing damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph and hail up to 2 inches in diameter, approximately the size of a hen egg, posing a significant threat to people, vehicles, roofs, windows, and trees.

Heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning, and rapidly changing weather conditions are also expected, which could lead to hazardous travel and localized flooding.

Residents are urged to seek shelter inside a sturdy building, stay away from windows, and monitor updates from the National Weather Service until the warning expires or is canceled.