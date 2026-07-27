A powerful tornado caused widespread, significant damage across populated areas of Menasha, Wisconsin, this afternoon, leaving a broad path of destruction.

Video: Widespread Significant Tornado Damage Reported Across Menasha, Wisconsin https://t.co/aJN1KseMpt pic.twitter.com/lPDLRJFGOF — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 27, 2026

Video from the scene shows extensive damage to homes, businesses, trees, and infrastructure as emergency crews continue to assess the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

Based on the width of the damage path, the tornado was likely quite large, although the National Weather Service has not yet released an official rating or confirmed its maximum intensity.

Authorities are urging residents to stay away from damaged areas to allow emergency responders to conduct search, rescue, and recovery operations safely.

The tornado was part of a larger severe weather outbreak that swept across portions of Wisconsin, bringing destructive winds, large hail, and multiple tornadoes.

📷: @StormChaser_CJ