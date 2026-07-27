Tropical Storm Dolphin Forms, Forecast to Rapidly Intensify Into a Super Typhoon

Tropical Storm Dolphin has formed and is already showing signs of a well-organized tropical cyclone, with deep convection wrapping around its center and a classic tropical cyclone structure visible on satellite imagery.

Forecasters say the storm is expected to rapidly intensify over the next 24 to 48 hours as it moves over very warm sea surface temperatures and encounters favorable atmospheric conditions.

If the current forecast holds, Dolphin could strengthen into a Super Typhoon, becoming a potentially dangerous system capable of producing destructive winds, torrential rainfall, high surf, and life-threatening storm surge.

Meteorologists are closely monitoring the storm’s development and future track. Residents in areas that could be affected are urged to stay informed through official forecasts and be prepared to take action if watches or warnings are issued.

Additional updates will be provided as Tropical Storm Dolphin continues to strengthen.