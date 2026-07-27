Tornado Warning Continues for Shorewood and Lily Cache, Illinois Until 4:00 PM CDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has continued the Tornado Warning for parts of Will County, Illinois, including Shorewood and Lily Cache, until 4:00 p.m. CDT.

Residents in the warning area should remain in shelter immediately. A tornado warning means a tornado has been observed or indicated by weather radar, posing an immediate threat to life and property.

Those in the affected area should stay in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows. People in mobile homes, vehicles, or outdoors should seek substantial shelter without delay.

The storm is capable of producing damaging tornadoes, destructive wind gusts, large hail, torrential rainfall, and dangerous flying debris.

Residents are urged to continue monitoring updates from the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials until the warning expires or is canceled. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.