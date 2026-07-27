IRGC-Affiliated Tasnim News Agency Publishes Video Threatening Melania and Barron Trump

An IRGC-affiliated Iranian media outlet has published a video containing threats directed at First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump, drawing renewed attention to escalating rhetoric linked to the Islamic Republic. the Video:

The video, released by Tasnim News Agency, reportedly identifies locations frequently visited by Melania Trump, including places she is said to shop and spend time. It concludes with a direct warning aimed at Barron Trump, stating that he “should wait for us.”

Publishing information about a person’s routine movements alongside threatening language directed at them and their family is widely regarded as a serious form of intimidation that can increase security risks and potentially encourage acts of violence.

Tasnim News Agency is affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a powerful branch of Iran’s military. The publication of the video comes amid continued tensions between Tehran and Washington and follows earlier reports that the outlet released similar threatening content targeting President Donald Trump.

U.S. authorities have not immediately commented on the latest video. Threats against the President, First Family, and other protected individuals are typically reviewed by federal law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Secret Service, which is responsible for their protection.