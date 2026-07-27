Tornado Warning Issued for Shorewood and Lily Cache, Illinois Until 4:00 PM CDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Warning for parts of northeastern Illinois, including Shorewood and Lily Cache, until 4:00 p.m. CDT.

Residents in the warning area should take shelter immediately. A tornado warning means a tornado has been observed or indicated by weather radar, posing an immediate danger to life and property.

Those in the affected area should move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows. If you are in a mobile home, vehicle, or outdoors, seek substantial shelter immediately.

The storm may also produce destructive wind gusts, large hail, torrential rainfall, and dangerous flying debris.

Residents are urged to continue monitoring updates from the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials until the warning expires or is canceled. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.