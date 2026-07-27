NYPD Recovers 16 Guns Following Bronx Dominican Day Parade After Fatal Shooting of 12-Year-Old

The New York Police Department (NYPD) says officers recovered 16 firearms and made 16 gun-related arrests in the 44th Precinct during and after the Bronx Dominican Day Parade, just one day after a 12-year-old boy was fatally shot in the borough’s Mount Eden neighborhood.

According to police, one of the weapons seized was an assault rifle. The enforcement operation came amid heightened security following the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Jacob Freytes, who was killed Saturday. Two other men were also wounded in the incident.

Police have charged 45-year-old William Ferrer with murder and other offenses in connection with the shooting. Ferrer pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Sunday and was ordered held without bail, according to court records. His attorney said Ferrer is presumed innocent and intends to contest the charges.

Authorities noted that last year’s Bronx Dominican Day Parade was also marred by violence, with three people shot and another stabbed along or near the parade route.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson called the killing a painful reminder of the city’s ongoing battle against gun violence.

“These damn guns, these damn guns, these damn guns that we continue to get rid of in our community, there are so many more, and what a painful reminder that this work does not end. The work continues,” Gibson said in a statement shared on social media.

The investigation into Saturday’s shooting remains ongoing.