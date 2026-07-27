Breaking: 15-Year-Old Detained After Mass Shooting at Seattle’s Bite of Seattle Festival Leaves 3 Dead, 4 Injured

A 15-year-old suspect has been detained in connection with the mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival that left three people dead and four others injured, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced Monday.

The shooting erupted shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday outside the Seattle Center Armory, where investigators believe two suspects exchanged gunfire, striking multiple bystanders caught in the crossfire.

The victims who died have been identified as a 19-year-old man, a 44-year-old man, and a 56-year-old woman. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third died after being transported to the hospital.

Among the injured was a 2-year-old boy, who remains hospitalized. Hospital officials said the toddler is in satisfactory condition. Two other victims—a 39-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man—have since been discharged. A 27-year-old man who arrived separately at another hospital with a gunshot wound has also been released.

Police said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, but confirmed that one suspect remains at large. The detained suspect, identified only as a 15-year-old, is expected to make a court appearance, while investigators continue searching for additional individuals involved.

The FBI is assisting the Seattle Police Department with the investigation. Authorities have not yet announced a motive for the shooting.

The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of any outstanding suspect.

The annual Bite of Seattle festival attracts more than 300,000 visitors, making the shooting one of the city’s deadliest public attacks in recent years. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Seattle Police Department Tip Line at 206-233-5000.