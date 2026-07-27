Destructive Winds Up to 110 MPH Threaten University Park, Crete, and Beecher, Illinois

A significant bow echo is moving across parts of Illinois and is likely producing destructive straight-line winds of 100 to more than 110 mph, threatening University Park, Crete, and Beecher.

Meteorologists warn that these winds are capable of causing widespread structural damage, uprooting trees, downing power lines, and creating life-threatening conditions similar to those of a tornado.

Residents in the affected areas should seek shelter immediately. Move to the lowest floor of a sturdy building and stay away from windows until the storm has passed.

Emergency officials are urging people to avoid travel and remain indoors as the dangerous storm moves through the region.

This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening weather situation. Residents should continue monitoring warnings from the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials.