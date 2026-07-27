Update: Airbus A350-1000ULR Nears 24-Hour Nonstop Test Flight From Melbourne to Toulouse

An Airbus A350-1000ULR is currently conducting an extraordinary nonstop test flight from Melbourne, Australia, to Toulouse, France, a journey expected to last nearly 24 hours if the planned schedule is maintained.

The ultra-long-range (ULR) aircraft departed Melbourne and is flying directly to Airbus’ headquarters in Toulouse without a scheduled landing, showcasing the remarkable endurance and capabilities of the A350-1000ULR platform.

The flight is part of Airbus’ ongoing testing and evaluation program, designed to assess aircraft performance during extended long-haul operations.

If completed as planned, the mission will rank among the longest nonstop flights operated by an Airbus aircraft, highlighting advances in fuel efficiency, range, and long-duration flight technology.

The test flight continues to be closely monitored by aviation enthusiasts and industry observers worldwide.