Tornado Warning Issued for Merrillville, Indiana, Chicago Heights, Illinois, and Schererville, Indiana Until 1:45 PM CDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Lake County, Indiana, and Cook County, Illinois, including Merrillville, Indiana, Chicago Heights, Illinois, and Schererville, Indiana, until 1:45 p.m. CDT.

Residents in the warned area should take shelter immediately. A tornado warning means a tornado has been observed or detected by weather radar, posing an immediate threat to life and property.

Seek shelter in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows. If you are in a mobile home, vehicle, or outdoors, move to the nearest substantial shelter immediately.

In addition to the tornado threat, the storm may produce destructive wind gusts, large hail, heavy rainfall, and dangerous flying debris.

Residents are urged to monitor updates from the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials until the warning expires or is canceled. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.