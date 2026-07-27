Tornado Warning Issued for Merrillville, Indiana, Chicago Heights, Illinois, and Schererville, Indiana Until 1:45 PM CDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Warning for parts of northwestern Indiana and northeastern Illinois, including Merrillville, Indiana, Chicago Heights, Illinois, and Schererville, Indiana, until 1:45 p.m. CDT.

Residents in the warning area should take shelter immediately. A tornado warning means a tornado has been observed or indicated by weather radar, posing an immediate threat to life and property.

People should move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows. Those in mobile homes, vehicles, or outdoors should seek substantial shelter without delay.

The storm may also produce damaging winds, large hail, torrential rainfall, and dangerous flying debris, creating hazardous conditions throughout the warning area.

Residents are urged to continue monitoring updates from the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials until the warning expires or is canceled.

This is a dangerous weather situation, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.