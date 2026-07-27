Reports Say Paolo Maldini Has Left Role as Italian Football Federation Technical Director

Italian football legend Paolo Maldini has reportedly stepped down from his position as Technical Director of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), according to Sky Sport Italia.

The reported departure comes amid turmoil surrounding the Italian national team’s search for a new head coach after Andrea Pirlo’s candidacy collapsed following controversy over his commercial ties to a Russian betting company. Reports indicate the fallout may have prompted both Maldini and advisor Leonardo to reconsider their roles within the federation.

The FIGC appointed Maldini as Technical Director earlier this month to oversee a long-term rebuilding project for Italy’s national teams following the country’s failure to qualify for recent FIFA World Cups.

The Italian Football Federation has not yet officially confirmed Maldini’s departure. This remains a developing story, and further updates are expected as more information becomes available.