Bryan Kohberger Seeks to Withdraw Guilty Plea and Reopen Idaho Murder Case, Sources Say

Bryan Kohberger, the man serving four consecutive life sentences for the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students, is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea and reopen his criminal case, according to sources cited by Fox News Digital.

Kohberger pleaded guilty in July 2025 to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, as well as a burglary charge, under a plea agreement that spared him the death penalty. In exchange, he received four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole and waived his right to appeal.

According to Fox News Digital’s sources, Kohberger is now attempting to have his guilty plea set aside and the case reopened. No court ruling has been issued on the reported effort, and it remains unclear what legal arguments are being advanced in support of the request.

The high-profile case drew national attention after the fatal stabbings of the four University of Idaho students in November 2022. Kohberger’s guilty plea brought an end to the criminal proceedings without a trial, although the case has continued to generate public interest.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.