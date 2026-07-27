Tornado Warning Continues for Wheaton, Downers Grove, and Lombard, Illinois Until 12:45 PM CDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has continued a Tornado Warning for parts of DuPage County, Illinois, including Wheaton, Downers Grove, and Lombard, until 12:45 p.m. CDT.

Residents in the warned area should remain in shelter immediately. Move to the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows, and protect yourself from flying debris. Those in mobile homes or vehicles should seek more substantial shelter without delay.

A tornado warning means a tornado has been detected by radar or reported by trained spotters, posing an immediate threat to life and property. The storm may also produce destructive winds, large hail, torrential rainfall, and dangerous lightning.

Motorists are urged to avoid travel through the warned area, as rapidly changing weather conditions can make roads extremely hazardous.

Residents should continue monitoring updates from the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials until the warning expires or is canceled.