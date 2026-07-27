OpenAI ChatGPT Image Generation Experiencing Outage, Users Report Widespread Errors

OpenAI’s ChatGPT image generation service is currently experiencing an outage, with users around the world reporting that they are unable to create or edit AI-generated images.

According to OpenAI’s Status Page, the company has identified elevated errors affecting image generation in both ChatGPT and related API services. Engineers are actively working to implement a mitigation and restore normal functionality.

Many users have also reported repeated error messages when attempting to generate images, with discussions appearing across online communities as the disruption continues.

OpenAI has not provided an estimated time for a full recovery but says it is actively investigating and working to resolve the issue.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.