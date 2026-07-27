Nueces River Flood Wave Reaches Tilden as Major Flooding Threat Continues in South Texas

The National Weather Service has warned that the main flood wave has reached Tilden, Texas, with the Nueces River nearing major flood stage early Monday morning as water levels continue to rise.

According to the latest update, major flooding is forecast near Tilden, while Three Rivers is expected to experience a gradual rise to major flood stage later this week.

Meanwhile, river levels at Cotulla are gradually receding and are expected to fall to moderate flood stage later today or tonight.

Residents in flood-prone areas are urged to remain alert, follow guidance from local officials, and avoid driving through flooded roadways as dangerous conditions persist across parts of South Texas.