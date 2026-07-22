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A dramatic video captured the moment a tornado hurled a vehicle off the road in Haining, Zhejiang Province, China, as powerful winds swept through the area.

Video: Tornado Throws Vehicle Off Road in Haining, Zhejiang Province, China https://t.co/W7hxIWEi77 pic.twitter.com/wlwgtbMPpw — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 22, 2026

The footage shows the vehicle being lifted and tossed by the tornado’s intense force, highlighting the dangerous conditions created by the severe weather. Authorities are assessing the damage and have not yet released information on possible injuries or the full extent of the storm’s impact.

Emergency crews are responding to affected areas as officials continue to monitor the situation and urge residents to remain alert for additional severe weather.