At least 17 people were injured, several of them seriously, after a vehicle drove into a crowd celebrating Mexico’s victory over Czechia in Cabo San Lucas.

Video: Vehicle Plows Into Crowd Celebrating Mexico’s Win in Cabo San Lucas, Injuring at Least 17 https://t.co/q7ECqr90nH pic.twitter.com/F9u8TkaNXg — Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 25, 2026

The incident occurred as fans gathered in the streets following Mexico’s World Cup win when the driver accelerated into the crowd, striking multiple pedestrians.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and treated the injured before transporting several victims to nearby hospitals.

Authorities confirmed the driver was arrested at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.