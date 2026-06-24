Photos: Several People Injured in Stabbing Attack in Bad Langensalza, Germany

Photos from the scene show a large emergency response following a reported stabbing attack in Bad Langensalza.

According to local media reports, several people were injured during the incident.

Police, paramedics, and emergency responders were deployed to the area as authorities secured the scene and assisted victims.

Officials have not yet released details regarding the number of injured, a possible suspect, or a motive for the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.