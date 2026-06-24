UPDATE: The earthquake that struck near Redwood Valley in Northern California has been upgraded to magnitude 5.8 following revised seismic analysis.

UPDATE: Northern California Earthquake Upgraded to Magnitude 5.8 https://t.co/GvLWrWaFga pic.twitter.com/DBtaes37bD — Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 24, 2026

The quake was initially reported as a magnitude 5.6 event before monitoring agencies updated its strength.

Officials have reiterated that no tsunami threat is expected from the earthquake.

The tremor was felt across parts of Northern California, with residents reporting shaking in several communities.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and assess any potential damage, while seismologists expect aftershocks to occur in the coming hours and days.