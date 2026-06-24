Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Near Redwood Valley in Northern California

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near Redwood Valley in Northern California on Wednesday, according to preliminary seismic data.

The earthquake occurred at approximately 15:10:42 UTC and was initially reported as a magnitude 5.6 event before being updated to 5.7 by monitoring agencies.

Officials said no tsunami threat is expected following the earthquake.

The quake was felt across parts of Northern California, including areas surrounding Sacramento, though there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

Seismologists continue to monitor the region for aftershocks as emergency officials assess the impact of the event.

The situation remains developing.