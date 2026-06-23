Seth Scott Hatfield Identified as Suspect in Montreal Police Shooting

Seth Scott Hatfield, 25, of Lethbridge, has been identified as the suspect in the shooting that left two police officers injured in Montreal.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood, prompting a large-scale response from law enforcement and emergency services.

The two officers were transported for medical treatment following the shooting.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack and have not yet released additional details regarding a motive.