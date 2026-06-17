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Multiple People Shot During Highway Shooting Spree in Kansas City Area; Suspect Barricaded
At least four to five people were reportedly shot after a gunman carried out a shooting spree on highways and roadways in the Kansas City area.
Authorities said the suspect later barricaded inside a residence in Independence, prompting a large law enforcement response.
Police and tactical teams surrounded the home as negotiations and containment efforts continued.
The conditions of the victims have not been immediately released.