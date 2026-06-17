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Multiple People Shot During Highway Shooting Spree in Kansas City Area; Suspect Barricaded

Published: 2 hours ago
Multiple People Shot During Highway Shooting Spree in Kansas City Area; Suspect Barricaded

At least four to five people were reportedly shot after a gunman carried out a shooting spree on highways and roadways in the Kansas City area.

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Authorities said the suspect later barricaded inside a residence in Independence, prompting a large law enforcement response.

Police and tactical teams surrounded the home as negotiations and containment efforts continued.

The conditions of the victims have not been immediately released.

Published: 2 hours ago
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