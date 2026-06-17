News
Video: Cessna Citation Jet Crashes Near Laredo Airport in Texas
Video shows emergency crews responding after a Cessna 680 Citation Latitude crashed near Loop 20 in Laredo while approaching Laredo International Airport.
The aircraft, registered as N523QS, had reportedly departed from Los Cabos International Airport before the incident.
Responders were seen breaking the cockpit window in an effort to rescue the occupants.
Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were on board or the extent of any injuries.