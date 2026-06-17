Video shows emergency crews responding after a Cessna 680 Citation Latitude crashed near Loop 20 in Laredo while approaching Laredo International Airport.

Video: Cessna Citation Jet Crashes Near Laredo Airport in Texas https://t.co/pM5IjjD7z5 pic.twitter.com/wHtacBOYeE — Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 17, 2026

The aircraft, registered as N523QS, had reportedly departed from Los Cabos International Airport before the incident.

Responders were seen breaking the cockpit window in an effort to rescue the occupants.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were on board or the extent of any injuries.