ICE Agent Opens Fire After Being Struck by Vehicle During Arrest Attempt in New Jersey

An agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement opened fire after being struck by a vehicle during an attempted arrest in Stafford Township, according to police reports.

Authorities said ICE agents were attempting to take a suspect into custody in the Manahawkin area when the individual fled in a vehicle. During the escape, the vehicle struck an ICE agent. The agent then discharged a firearm at the fleeing vehicle, possibly striking it.

Police said the suspect was able to continue driving and had not been located as of the latest update.

The condition of the injured agent has not been immediately released.