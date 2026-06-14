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Video circulating online appears to show a Ukrainian attack drone striking a major oil depot in Rybinsk.

Video: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Russian Oil Depot in Rybinsk Amid Massive Fire https://t.co/mFhYM0LUfW pic.twitter.com/A8m525WU3p — Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 14, 2026

The footage shows multiple fuel storage tanks already engulfed in flames before the drone descends and crashes into another tank, triggering additional fire activity.

Thick smoke could be seen rising from the facility as the blaze continued to spread across the depot.

Authorities have not yet released an official assessment of the damage or confirmed the extent of the impact.