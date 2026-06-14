Video shows a school bus engulfed in flames as chaos erupted in the Times Square area of New York City following the New York Knicks championship victory.

Video: School Bus Set on Fire as Chaos Erupts in Times Square After Knicks Championship Win https://t.co/UxGriMwLDM pic.twitter.com/ceJqWQvkhs — Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 14, 2026

Large crowds poured into the streets to celebrate the historic win, with fireworks lighting up the night sky and reports of unrest emerging from several locations in Manhattan.

Emergency crews and law enforcement officers responded as the fire burned and crowds gathered around the scene.

Authorities have not yet released information regarding injuries, arrests, or the extent of the damage.