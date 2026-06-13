News

Video: Man Arrested After Attempting to Behead Victim in Belfast, Northern Ireland

Published: 5 hours ago
Video: Man Arrested After Attempting to Behead Victim in Belfast, Northern Ireland

Update: Police say a Sudanese migrant arrested in connection with the attempted murder attack in Belfast had previously crossed the Irish border before the incident.

Join Cedar News WhatsApp

Video shows the aftermath of the attack, in which a man was seriously injured during what authorities are treating as an attempted murder.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

Investigators continue to examine the suspect’s movements and background as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Authorities have not yet announced a motive, and the investigation remains active.

Published: 5 hours ago
زر الذهاب إلى الأعلى