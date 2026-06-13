Update: Police say a Sudanese migrant arrested in connection with the attempted murder attack in Belfast had previously crossed the Irish border before the incident.

Video: Man Arrested After Attempting to Behead Victim in Belfast, Northern Ireland https://t.co/gphC9zHtds pic.twitter.com/Tir8iu9Cx6 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 12, 2026

Video shows the aftermath of the attack, in which a man was seriously injured during what authorities are treating as an attempted murder.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

Investigators continue to examine the suspect’s movements and background as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Authorities have not yet announced a motive, and the investigation remains active.