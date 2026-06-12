Meta Outage: Facebook and Instagram Down for Thousands of Users Worldwide

Users worldwide are reporting problems accessing Facebook⁠ and Instagram⁠ amid a widespread outage affecting services operated by Meta⁠.

Reports indicate users are experiencing login issues, feed-loading problems, posting failures, and difficulties refreshing content across both platforms.

The disruption appears to be affecting users in multiple countries, with complaints rapidly increasing on outage-tracking services and social media platforms.

Meta has not yet released a detailed explanation regarding the cause of the outage.

Engineers are expected to investigate the issue as users await the restoration of normal service.