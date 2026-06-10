Gunmen Kill 12 People in Mass Shooting Near Johannesburg, South Africa

At least 12 people were killed after gunmen stormed an informal settlement in the Cleveland area near Johannesburg, according to South African police.

Authorities said more than 10 armed suspects arrived shortly after 11 p.m. and entered the settlement through multiple access points before opening fire on residents.

Police reported that eight men and three women were pronounced dead at the scene, while another victim later died in hospital.

The attackers reportedly fled the area in the same vehicle used to transport them to the settlement.

Officials said the motive remains unknown and no arrests have been made.