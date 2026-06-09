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Update: Sudanese Migrant Arrested in Belfast Attempted Murder Case Crossed Irish Border
Update: Authorities say a Sudanese migrant arrested in connection with the attempted murder attack in Belfast had previously crossed the border from the Republic of Ireland into Northern Ireland.
The suspect was arrested following an attack in which a man was seriously injured.
Police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the suspect’s movements prior to the attack.
Officials have not yet released further details regarding a motive.