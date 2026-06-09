News

School Stabbing in Manchester England Leaves Three People Injured

Published: day واحد ago
School Stabbing in Manchester England Leaves Three People Injured

Three people were injured in a stabbing at a school in Manchester, according to reports.

Join Cedar News WhatsApp

Emergency services responded to the scene and provided medical assistance to the victims.

Authorities have not yet released details regarding the extent of the injuries or the circumstances leading up to the attack.

Police secured the area and launched an investigation into the incident.

The situation remains under investigation as more information becomes available.

Published: day واحد ago
زر الذهاب إلى الأعلى