Video: Attacker Arrested After Attempted Beheading in Belfast, Northern Ireland

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Video shows the aftermath of an alleged attempted beheading attack in Belfast.

Attacker Arrested After Attempted Beheading in Belfast, Northern Irelandhttps://t.co/CBZibJqNWc pic.twitter.com/pmcSqY3HLJ — Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 9, 2026

Authorities said a suspect was arrested following the incident, which left one man seriously injured.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and provided medical treatment to the victim.

Police have secured the area and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Officials have not yet released further details regarding a motive or the identities of those involved.