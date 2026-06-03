The Royal Navy has announced that three service members were killed after a Merlin Mk4 helicopter crashed during a training mission in Devon, southwest England, in the early hours of the morning. The aircraft went down in a field shortly before 4 a.m. Royal Navy Chief General Gwyn Jenkins said he was deeply saddened by the loss and confirmed that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash. Further updates will be provided as they become available؟, video:

3 British Royal Navy Personnel Killed in Helicopter Crash During Training Mission pic.twitter.com/nsQM1NuVYH — Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 3, 2026