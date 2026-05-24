A suspect was shot by United States Secret Service after reportedly firing shots near the White House complex in Washington.

Video: Suspect Shot by Secret Service Near White House After Reported Gunfire https://t.co/dQR5aStalk pic.twitter.com/rgpYJ4j5t9 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 23, 2026

Reports indicate the individual did not breach the White House perimeter before agents rapidly responded and opened fire.

Officials said the suspect was taken down within seconds as law enforcement secured the area.

Authorities also confirmed that a civilian was struck during the incident and transported for medical treatment.

The conditions of those involved have not yet been fully released as the investigation continues.